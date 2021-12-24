ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Standouts: Destiny Middleton, G, Westside

By Pete Yanity
 3 days ago

Westside’s Destiny Middleton recently achieved 1,000 points in her career as she tries leading Westside to another state title before heading to Lander to play collegiately.

