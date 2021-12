BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas filmmaker will be debuting his newest short film '01 escalade, on Dec. 23 at the Jefferson Theatre. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the film begins at 6 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 6:20 p.m. Concessions and a photo booth will be available. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door or online.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO