Charlotte, NC

36-year vet of Charlotte postal service delivering final gifts of Christmas

WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Geanette Land has spent three decades making sure you get what you need 365 days of the year. She starts her day picking up then loading hundreds of items. Every letter, every package is important. “I love my job, I do, all my family all...

