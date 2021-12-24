Financial expert gives advice on last minute gift shopping

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I know, I know — it feels way too soon to start hearing “last-minute” preface the words “gift shopping.” Quite frankly though, the Christmas countdown has officially begun, and — ready or not — it really will be here before you know it. Plus, widespread supply chain issues and shipping delays might make it even harder to play Santa this year. In fact, I’ve already seen some sold-out inventory and earlier than usual shipping cut-off dates across a handful of major retailers. That said, I’m not here to exacerbate your holiday stress — I promise! Finding the perfect present’s hard enough as it is, and I actually have an amazing solve for any gift-giving dilemmas, last-minute or not. One word: Etsy.

