Bayfront Highway Now Open

bigislandnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayfront Highway between Pauahi Street and Waianuenue Avenue is now open, the Hawai‘i Police...

bigislandnow.com

bigislandnow.com

One Lane Open on Kawaihae Road; Kuhio Contraflow Cancelled

Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow will not run Monday, Dec. 27. The contraflow crew is isolating due to potential COVID exposure pending test results. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports on Saturday, Dec. 25 that Kawaihae Road from Waiula Street (near the 63 mile marker) to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway now has one lane open due to downed utility poles following a traffic crash.
TRAFFIC
bigislandnow.com

Missing Pāhoa Woman Located

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that 33-year-old Natasha Torrance has been located in good health in Pāhoa. She had previously been reported as missing.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

2 East Hawaiʻi Runaways Found Safe

Hawai'i police report that two east Hawai'i runaways have been located in good health. Fifteen-year-old Elijah Fontes was found in Hilo on Dec. 10, 2021, and 17-year-old Shayla-Rae Pomroy was located in Hilo on Dec. 21, 2021.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Possible Drowning in Kalapana

Hawai’i Island police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred in the Puna district. On Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress in the Kalapana area. Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel extracted the swimmer from the ocean and began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation along with County of Hawai‘i lifeguards however, attempts to resuscitate the victim at the scene were unsuccessful.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Investigates Reported Mail Theft in Pāhoa

Authorities are seeking the public’s help regarding a mail theft from a home in Pāhoa. The incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 13. According to Hawai‘i police, Puna patrol officers responded to the residence, located on the 13-3000 block of Nohea Street in Leilani Estates at 7:38 p.m.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Watch: HDOT Captures Mudslide That Closes Highway 19 Near Honomū

The Hawai‘i Police Department advised motorists to avoid Highway 19 near the 13 mile marker. A landslide near the Hilo side of the Honomū intersection has closed the highway and will require a detour of traffic for the next three hours, the department said in a press release at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. There is also a tree across Old Māmalahoa Hwy in the area of Church Gulch so there is no other alternate detour beside Daniel K. Inouye Highway for the time being.
HILO, HI
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury Rehabilitation Grant application now open

SALISBURY, Md. – Mayor Jake Day has announced the opening of the 2021 funding round for the City of Salisbury Rehabilitation Grants for Commercial Building Improvements. Applications are available starting today, December 14th, at the Finance Department – Grants Office located at 110 N. Division Street, Suite 107.
SALISBURY, MD
KTEN.com

Houston Avenue is now open in downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — There are some changes in downtown Denison this week. The D3 Project work on Houston Avenue is now complete, and is open from Chestnut to Woodard. The 100 East and 100 West blocks of Main Street will remain under construction, and the east side is still closed to traffic.
DENISON, TX
bigislandnow.com

Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in N. Kona

A fire hydrant flow test is scheduled in North Kona on Dec. 21. The test will take place from 2-3 a.m. impacting customers along Pāwai Place between Luhia Street and Kona Bay Drive; between Palani Road and Loloku Street, including side roads and lanes. The affected area may experience...
middletownri.com

Civic Support Applications Open Now

Do you run a nonprofit located that benefits Middletown and its residents? The Town has an opportunity for you to seek civic support for Fiscal 2023 open now. For more, visit Support online. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
bigislandnow.com

Maunakea Ranger Recalls 3 Rescues on Mountain This Week, Urges Caution

Deteriorating weather conditions on Maunakea resulted in the rescue of three people off the mountain this week. Rescues occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 21. On Wednesday afternoon, Oscar Pouoa, a University of Hawaiʻi Maunakea Ranger, told Big Island Now snow had been falling continuously over the past 24 hours. He estimated about a foot of snow had accumulated on the slopes. The three hikers were among a dozen mountaineers to venture up to Maunakea before noon on Tuesday. The weather was already questionable, Pouoa said, with heavy snow and white-out conditions.
HILO, HI
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant applications open Jan. 1

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) will soon be accepting grant applications for communities planning traffic safety programs. The grants will be for federal fiscal 2023, which is from Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023. The application period is from Jan. 1-31. People...
RALEIGH, NC
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Road Closures: Dec.25-Jan.1

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced the weekly road closures for the week of Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, Dec. 24 or Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day, unless permitted. Highway 130 special use lanes will not be operational.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Highway 19 Now Open

Highway 19 near the 13 Mile Marker is now open. Hawai'i Police Department would like to thank the public for their patience.
bigislandnow.com

