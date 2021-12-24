Bayfront Highway Now Open

Deteriorating weather conditions on Maunakea resulted in the rescue of three people off the mountain this week. Rescues occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 21. On Wednesday afternoon, Oscar Pouoa, a University of Hawaiʻi Maunakea Ranger, told Big Island Now snow had been falling continuously over the past 24 hours. He estimated about a foot of snow had accumulated on the slopes. The three hikers were among a dozen mountaineers to venture up to Maunakea before noon on Tuesday. The weather was already questionable, Pouoa said, with heavy snow and white-out conditions.
