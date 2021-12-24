Bayfront Highway Now Open

The Hawai‘i Police Department advised motorists to avoid Highway 19 near the 13 mile marker. A landslide near the Hilo side of the Honomū intersection has closed the highway and will require a detour of traffic for the next three hours, the department said in a press release at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. There is also a tree across Old Māmalahoa Hwy in the area of Church Gulch so there is no other alternate detour beside Daniel K. Inouye Highway for the time being.

