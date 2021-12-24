Brant Kuithe puts NFL on hold and will return to Utah in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s an early Christmas present for Utah football fans.

Tight end Brant Kuithe announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Utah for his senior season in 2022.

Kuithe, who led the Utes with 534 yards receiving this season, tweeted, “Let’s run it back.”

Kuithe would have been a sure-fire NFL draft pick in April. He contemplated leaving school after last year’s Covid-shortened season, but wanted to help make a run at a Pac-12 Championship.

But now that that goal has been accomplished, Kuithe still wants one more season with the Utes.

In the video he tweeted, Kuithe said, “Utah, this place has become my home. My teammates and coaches have become family. The rush of playing in front of the best fans in the nation is a feeling that is indescribable. I’ve learned so much and have grown into the person that I’m supposed to be. But, there’s still work to be done. See you in Rice-Eccles in September.”

Kuithe was second on the team in touchdown catches this year with six and in receptions with 44. During his Utah career, Kuithe has 123 catches for 1,599 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has 155 yards rushing with four more touchdowns.

He was named as a second team All-Pac-12 performer at tight end.

In recent weeks, wide receiver Britain Covey, running back TJ Pledger, offensive lineman Nick Ford, defensive end Mika Tafua and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell have all announced they were declaring for the NFL Draft.

Kuithe and the Utes take on Ohio State in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day at 3:00 p.m.

