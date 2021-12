Prince Harry is allegedly embarrassed by what his wife, Meghan Markle did when she appeared in the Ellen Show. In its Dec. 29 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Harry didn’t want Markle to do, but he didn’t also know how to stop her. After all, the Duchess of Sussex thought that it would be beneficial for her to show the public her cheeky and funny side. Unfortunately, her attempts backfired because more people became enraged with her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO