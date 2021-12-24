Life in the 318: Art galleries, a famous local Santa and TikToker and more in Shreveport

It's the final countdown to Christmas, Shreveport! Before you know it, you'll be ringing in the New Year and starting fresh with resolutions.

There's been a lot going on here this week as locals prepare for the holidays. Take a look at some of the things you may have missed while finishing up your last-minute Christmas shopping.

Big Sun Studios opens up its second exhibit

I sat down with gallery director Kelly M. Ward and video producer Julian Tizian to talk about the recent opening of their art gallery that doubles as a video production company. You can also see a preview of their newest exhibit, DENOART: The Art of Dennis O'Bryant.

How Britt Kham is bringing Louisiana food flair to TikTok

Brittany Kham was looking for something to kill the time while she was job hunting when she downloaded the popular video app TikTok. Now, she has over 1.2k followers and is partnering with famous seasoning brand Slap Ya Mama all because of a debate over if sugar belongs in your spaghetti.

Heated patios to enjoy toasty dining this winter

Even though winter is upon us, it's still nice to sit out on a patio and enjoy dinner or drinks with friends. I've gathered up all the restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area that offer heated areas to keep you warm until spring arrives.

Who is the Santa of Shreveport?

Rodney Milliken has been playing Santa for over a decade and has built himself a reputation as the Santa of Shreveport. What began as helping one guy out when his Santa bailed, now Milliken does over 100 events every holiday season and spreads Christmas joy to over 5,000 kids.

What's next for Jershika Maple?

While Jershika Maple didn't win the grand prize on The Voice, she's still grateful for the opportunities and experiences her time on the show gave her. She has big plans for the coming year including an album, a tour and possibly even more.

Be on the lookout for The 318, our round-up of the week's top headlines Sunday night.

Business in the 318, our weekly roundup of all things business in the area.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.