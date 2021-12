How are the animals at a small Piscataway zoo being kept safe this winter?. While Middlesex County commissioners were peppered with questions at their meeting last Thursday, the animals’ safety during the colder months ahead was the main focus. With temperatures beginning to dip, residents wanted to know how park officials were handling the well-being of the animals as the future of Johnson Park zoo remains in limbo.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO