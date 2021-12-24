ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights due to a rise in COVID-19 cases impacting its flight crews and operational staff.

