Jonathan Sutherland to return to Penn State for 6th season

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland announced on Twitter that he will be using his extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions for a sixth season.

This season Sutherland and Sean Clifford became the first Nittany Lions to be named a team captain three times. On the year he has 19 total tackles, including one for a loss, a pass breakup, and an interception.

