ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Jonathan Sutherland to return to Penn State for 6th season

By Ryan Risky
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iy1AL_0dUy9Qwc00

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland announced on Twitter that he will be using his extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions for a sixth season.

This season Sutherland and Sean Clifford became the first Nittany Lions to be named a team captain three times. On the year he has 19 total tackles, including one for a loss, a pass breakup, and an interception.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Penn State Football: History in the Outback Bowl

Penn State’s history in the Outback Bowl dates back to 1996. The Nittany Lions are 3-1 all-time during the New Years Day contest and are set to take on Arkansas for the first time in program history. Penn State has had many memorable moments in the Outback Bowl from 1996’s slip n slide to Joe […]
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Football: Year in Review

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State football is a little over a week out from playing in the 2022 Outback Bowl, the school’s fifth trip to Tampa. A season that once carried the promise of a college football playoff berth has seen better days, but a bowl win would begin 2022 on the right […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State women’s volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s volleyball head coach Russ Rose announced his retirement Thursday. Rose led the Nittany Lions for 43 years and marked 1,330 wins in his career, which is the highest for a coach in the history of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. Under his coaching, Penn State secured seven […]
PENN, PA
WTAJ

NHL to bring back taxi squads in effort to keep season going

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
WTAJ

Saint Francis wraps up non-conference play with loss to Robert Morris

LORETTO, PA (WTAJ) — Shooting less than 40-percent, Saint Francis struggled Wednesday in a 75-67 loss to Robert Morris, wrapping up the non-conference play with a 4-7 record. SFU was led by Rami Dixon-Conover who notched a second-consecutive 20-point outing. Midway through the first half the Colonial used a 15-2 run to take a lead […]
LORETTO, PA
WTAJ

Regioncast Laurel Highlands

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Parsons, Rhodes among notable Pro Bowl selections

NEW YORK (WTAJ) — Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was one of four rookies named Wednesday night to the Pro Bowl with the NFL revealed its rosters. Parsons, who set the Cowboys’ rookie sack record, has 12 sacks this season, seventh most in the NFL. Other notable Pro Bowlers include the Steelers TJ Watt, […]
NFL
WTAJ

High School Basketball Scores Wednesday December 23rd

BOYS BASKETBALL Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73Bishop Carroll 58, Bishop McCort 31Blacklick Valley 60, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50Central Martinsburg 59, Somerset 38Clearfield 54, West Branch 39Conemaugh Valley 98, Meyersdale 27Elk County Catholic 44, Punxsutawney 34Juniata Valley 45, St. Joseph’s Catholic 35McConnellsburg 65, Everett 49North Star 60, Rockwood 36Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Moshannon Valley 36Richland […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
WTAJ

Altoona gym teachers use TikTok to bring positive energy to school

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Jill Helsel and Jill Lane never thought that a TikTok challenge from students would turn them into a famous duo on the platform. Helsel and Lane work at the Altoona Area Junior High School as Physical Education teachers. But after school, they keep up with their 153,000 followers on the platform where […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Judge: School can buy frat house where student fatally hurt

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Penn State can buy a former fraternity house where student Tim Piazza was fatally injured during a night of drinking and hazing. Centre County Judge Brian Marshall gave the university and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity’s national chapter six months to negotiate a deal, the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Nexstar#Weather#American Football#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

Oklahoma sixth-grader praised for heroism twice in one day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma sixth-grader was honored by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day. Earlier this month, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school in Muskogee. Later that same […]
MUSKOGEE, OK
WTAJ

State police receive 59 new troopers after graduation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 50 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey on Thursday, the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police announced. Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that the 59 graduated cadets that represent the 162nd graduating cadet class were also assigned to their stations. For the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said. Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene. Police said they […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Reenactment of Washington’s crossing Delaware goes online

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — An annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning will row on in this COVID-19-impacted year, but onlookers will have to watch it via video online. Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view” of the event […]
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
WTAJ

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Clearfield girl named Geisinger Miracle Child after surviving leukemia

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – In November of 2016, when Allison Colna was only 5 years old, her kindergarten teacher told her parents that Allison looked pale and seemed very tired. They thought she might have been worn out from the Halloween holiday, but paid a visit to Allison’s pediatrician, where a blood test led to […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press […]
CELEBRITIES
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy