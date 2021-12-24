Devils defense key in win over Rebels, 70-55

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team plays at their best when they keep up the intensity on the defensive side of the court.

When the defense wasn’t working at the right speed, Moose Lake/Willow River was able to work their way back into things Thursday evening. Ultimately, the Blue Devils were able to pick up the intensity defensively by the end of the contest, earning a 70-55 win over the Rebels.

Head coach Spencer Aune noted his team made some good offensive plays, but that they play at a higher level when they remember to keep up the defense.

“When we have lapses in that defensive intensity, that’s when teams can make those runs on us,” Aune said after the game. “We just don’t have the size to keep up in a game like that. So when we call those timeouts and reset and bring back the intensity, we get back into it and play the game we want to play.”

The Devils played sound defense in the first half, creating turnovers that led to buckets on their way to a 40-24 halftime lead.

Senior Anna Fink got the scoring started with a three on Virginia’s first possession but Virginia quickly fell back 8-3 thanks to the play of Moose Lake/Willow River’s Natalie Mikrot and Alivia Mallory.

A putback bucket from Janie Potts followed by two straight buckets from Emma Lamppa brought Virginia within one, 10-9, before Rian Aune nailed a three and then drove to the bucket to give Virginia the lead, 16-12.

Senior Kelsey Squires got her night started following a Rebels timeout, hitting the open layup and then knocking down a three to put the Devils up 21-14.

Virginia continued to extend the lead and went up 11 after Paige Maki knocked down two free throws, 30-21. Lamppa, Aune and Squires hit the remaining shots for Virginia in the first half to give their team the 40-24 lead at the break.

The Rebels battled back in the second half, never letting Virginia get too far ahead. Trailing 54-39, four points from Mikrot, a three from Maci Kukuk and a few free throws from Sarah Christy made it a single digit game, 56-48.

Coming out of a timeout taken with 8:30 left to play, the Devils found that defensive intensity again and didn’t let the Rebels get any closer. Fink and Squires each hit another three while Macy Westby found two buckets in the paint to aid the Virginia cause.

The Devils found more ML/WR turnovers and converted them in the end to get the 70-55 win.

Aune led all scorers in the win with 27 points. Kelsey Squires had 12 and Lamppa finished with 11.

Mikrot paced the Rebels with 23 while Mallory finished with 11.

After the game, Aune reiterated the importance of defensive work to his team with many of the Devils points coming off Rebels turnovers.

“Our defense turns into offense. When we create those turnovers and push the floor, we can make space to attack and kick and knock down some shots. When we can be intense on both defense and offense, that’s the game I like to see us play.

Another solid piece for the Devils is the return of senior Kelsey Squires, who missed the first few games of the season. Now with a few games under her belt, she’s been an integral piece for Virginia.

“She’s great to have back. It’s another shooter we can use, another kid that’s got a lot of experience on the varsity level. She’s playing good defense and she’s shooting the ball well and it helps us a great deal.”

Virginia (5-3) will play in the Cloquet holiday tournament next week, taking on Crosby-Ironton at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday and Cloquet at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MLWR 24 31 — 55

VHS 40 30 — 70

Moose Lake/Willow River: Lilly Petty 5, Sarah Christy 7, Natalie Mikrot 23, Maci Kukuk 9, Alivia Mallory 11; Three pointers: Mikrot 2, Kukuk 1, Mallory 1; Free throws: 9-15; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

Virginia: Anna Fink 8, Rian Aune 27, Emma Lamppa 11, Paige Maki 2, Macy Westby 4, Kelsey Squires 12, Erin Haerer 4, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 5, Lamppa 1, Squires 2; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.