Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow continued. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Tacoma and vicinity, including Vaughn, Gig Harbor, Fox Island, Anderson Island, DuPont, Puyallup, and Spanaway, East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville, Far southwest Mason County and the interior lowlands of Grays Harbor County, including Matlock, McCleary, and Montesano and Lowlands of Thurston, western Lewis, and far southeast Mason Counties, including Harstine Island, Olympia, Centralia, and Toledo. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
