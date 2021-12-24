ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-25 04:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 14:11:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except up to 18 inches over the highest mountains. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Owyhee Mountains zone. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Hill, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Hill; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Ephrata, Othello, and Moses Lake. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
#San Juan#Rip Currents#Beaches#Culebra North Central
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Southwest San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow and very strong winds expected to continue through the evening. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts above timberline. Winds 55 to 65 mph and likely stronger above 12000 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times due to widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 19:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS WEEK Arctic air continues to move into the area and is expected to bring extremely cold temperatures to the region. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s with lows in the teens for much of the lowlands. Areas directly near the waters will experience breezier winds, so wind chill values could drop down to the single digits. With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from the extreme cold as well. Uncovered pipes will also be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
Puerto Rico
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern-most St Croix. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:19:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; South End of the Lower Sierra; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY FOR THE FOOTHILLS OF THE SIERRA * WHAT...Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches above 4000 feet. Snow amounts from a dusting up to 6 inches above 2000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End of the Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday. Snow showers will start this afternoon, but the heaviest band of snow will begin after midnight. Heavy snow will continue through Monday and begin to taper off towards late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...West-facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern St Croix. * WHEN...From this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern St Croix. * WHEN...From this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 11:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Red flags are flying today at Walton County beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and some mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Douglas and Bayfield Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern St Croix. * WHEN...From this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 21:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Areas of blowing snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers between mile markers 240 and 290 on Interstate 80. Patchy to areas of blowing snow from recent snowfall could reduce visibility to less than a half mile at times.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 17:16:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution and be prepared for sudden crosswinds if you must drive. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Isolated snow showers could cause reduced visibility and slick winter travel. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations, the Green Mountains, and the Rattlesnake Range. This includes South Pass and Wyoming Highway 258 (Wyoming Boulevard) on the south side of Casper. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility could be reduced due to blowing snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

