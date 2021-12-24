Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; South End of the Lower Sierra; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY FOR THE FOOTHILLS OF THE SIERRA * WHAT...Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches above 4000 feet. Snow amounts from a dusting up to 6 inches above 2000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End of the Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday. Snow showers will start this afternoon, but the heaviest band of snow will begin after midnight. Heavy snow will continue through Monday and begin to taper off towards late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO