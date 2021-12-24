Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing Rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch and snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
