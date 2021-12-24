ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Clearfield, Dauphin, Elk, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cameron; Clearfield; Dauphin; Elk; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Perry; Southern Centre WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest ice accumulations will be on the hill tops. Some slightly higher snow and sleet totals may occur north of State College.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 11:12:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley and Eastern Box Elder County. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Joe Mertens

Up to 11 inches of snow expected in parts of Minnesota today

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern, central, and western regions of Minnesota today. The warning will be in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 PM on Monday. The affected areas include Northern Cook and Lake, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties, and the cities of Silver Bay, Two Harbors, Isabella, Brainerd, Princeton, and Grand Marais.
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Ephrata, Othello, and Moses Lake. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The southwest winds have decreased in intensity, below advisory criteria, early this evening across the region allowing the Wind Advisory to expire on time. Winds will remain breezy tonight before increasing once again for Monday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 40 mph forecast.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Montour, Northern Clinton, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Montour; Northern Clinton; Northumberland; Potter; Snyder; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest ice accumulations will be on the hill tops. Slightly higher snow and sleet totals may be found north of Lock Haven.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 14:11:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except up to 18 inches over the highest mountains. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Owyhee Mountains zone. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; South End of the Lower Sierra; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY FOR THE FOOTHILLS OF THE SIERRA * WHAT...Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches above 4000 feet. Snow amounts from a dusting up to 6 inches above 2000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End of the Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday. Snow showers will start this afternoon, but the heaviest band of snow will begin after midnight. Heavy snow will continue through Monday and begin to taper off towards late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Hill, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Hill; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 21:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 6 to 10 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. A trained spotter east of Fort Ripley reported 3.5 inches of snow fell in one hour between 8 and 9 PM. Elsewhere, 1 to 2 inch per hour rates are possible at times. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected in the 2 to 4 inch range. The snow will mix with or change to freezing drizzle across most of the area late tonight. Ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch can be expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 19:48:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Monroe; Trempealeau Snow and Wintry Mix Developing .A band of snow, mixed with sleet and freezing rain, will continue to develop this evening northeastward. Slick roads and accidents have been reported across southeast Minnesota. Behind the primary area of precipitation late this evening into the overnight, light freezing rain or drizzle, possibly mixed with sleet is expected for a time. Winds will gust up to 40 mph this evening. This combination of wintry precipitation will lead to some travel impacts, including snow covered roads and slippery stretches. If you are traveling at the end of the holiday weekend, be alert for this weather and expect some impacts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing Rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch and snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Slippery travel early Monday

Erie, PA (WJET) – After a warm, damp and ‘green’ Christmas, the weather improved a little on Sunday. While it was colder, it was nice to see some breaks of sun late in the day. Clouds will increase in advance of a weak storm that will arrive by Monday morning.
ERIE, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Southwest San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow and very strong winds expected to continue through the evening. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts above timberline. Winds 55 to 65 mph and likely stronger above 12000 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times due to widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and some mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Douglas and Bayfield Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

