Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 21:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 6 to 10 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. A trained spotter east of Fort Ripley reported 3.5 inches of snow fell in one hour between 8 and 9 PM. Elsewhere, 1 to 2 inch per hour rates are possible at times. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected in the 2 to 4 inch range. The snow will mix with or change to freezing drizzle across most of the area late tonight. Ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch can be expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO