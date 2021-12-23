ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office...

Fun 104.3

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

ATV Collides With Ambulance In Southern Minnesota

Minnesota Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being involved in a traffic crash in southern Minnesota Thursday. The State Patrol says he collided with an ambulance. The crash happened around 5:30 pm in Minnesota Lake. The State...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Albert Lea Man Charged With Setting Woman On Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - An Albert Lea man is accused of setting a woman on fire, leaving her with serious burns. And the house where the incident happened was apparently destroyed. Albert Lea police officers and firefighters were called to a house fire Wednesday morning and found...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
Fun 104.3

200+ Salad Kits Recalled in Minnesota Due to Major Illness and Deaths

If you are rushing off to the grocery store and frustrated that there aren't any salad kits available, it's not because of a shortage. It's because of a huge investigation by the CDC due to several people reporting sickness after eating packaged salads that were sold throughout the country, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. One of the outbreaks is linked to the brand Fresh Express and the other is linked to Dole. So far, a total of 22 people have been hospitalized, and unfortunately, three people have died.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Somber Christmas Eve Event To Be Held In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A somber annual ceremony is scheduled to be held in Rochester Friday. The Rochester Fire Department will hold the event at 8:45 a.m.at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial to remember two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve, 1953. Ambrose Riley and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Why Your 2022 Minnesota License Plate Tabs Could Be Delayed

If you need to renew your Minnesota license plate tabs early in 2022, here's a head's up that they could be delayed in getting to you. For nearly two years now, we've all been dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected many parts of our lives. From cancelations to events and activities taking place virtually, things have been different.
Fun 104.3

Moorhead Police Release Names of 7 People Found Dead in Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.
MOORHEAD, MN
Fun 104.3

Possible Slick Roads In Parts Of Southeast Minnesota

The Weather Service says a band of light freezing rain is expected to move across the area. Expect the light freezing rain to move out of the area by 8 a.m. To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Public Safety
Fun 104.3

Gov. Walz Tests Positive For COVID-19

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The current surge of the COVID-19 virus has affected the top elected state official in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday revealed he, his wife Gwen, and their 9th-grade son have tested positive. Walz says his son tested positive Monday. After finding out, Walz and...
Fun 104.3

77,000+ Ceiling Fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.
Fun 104.3

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Fun 104.3

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Freeborn County Hit Hard By Wednesday’s Storm In SE Minnesota

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Freeborn County may have taken the brunt of the storm that swept across southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says a tornado warning was issued for Freeborn County around 6:45 pm. Freitag says severe weather with winds gusting to 70 mph hit the county within minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

