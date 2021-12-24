ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART D

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say surveillance video revealed four men fleeing the scene before law enforcement arrived. East Texas...

www.kltv.com

CBS New York

NYPD: Video Shows Suspect Drove Onto Median Near Barclays Center Before Officer Opened Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD released new video Saturday of a confrontation between officers and a driver near Barclays Center in October. Police responded to a 911 call that reported a man in a black BMW had a gun. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver got away. Police now say the driver went on to hit another car, pushing it toward an officer, before driving onto a pedestrian median. The officer fired twice at the driver, who was not hit and fled the scene. The BMW was later recovered and the driver was eventually arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked At Walmart: Coroner

A man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities say. The man was found in his vehicle, which he is thought to have been living in at the East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
My Magic GR

Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

Kay Flock's attorney, Scott Leemon, has released a statement to XXL about the rapper's current charges. "We have begun our own investigation into these allegations," the statement reads. "More importantly, considering the DA's significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA's office provide prompt disclosure of the videos referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phl17.com

Man stabbed 4 times in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left a man with wounds in his back. The incident happened between Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue around 5:47 am Tuesday. According to police, a 42-year-old man was stabbed four times in his back. Medics took the man to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Family Sustains Serious Injuries After Hit By Drunk Driver: Police

A North Texas family sustained serious injuries after police say they were hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Arlington police responded to a crash by the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Highway 360 interchange. A pick-up truck carrying a family of four including two children had been hit by another car, causing the truck to hit a guardrail and roll over it.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Neighbor Who Forced Way In, Grand Prairie Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23. Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m. Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him. Thomas died at the hospital. Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random. No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox32chicago.com

Postal worker shot on Chicago's West Side, officials say

CHICAGO - Police confirmed to FOX 32 that a postal worker was shot Friday afternoon in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side. Police sources say that a 38-year-old female postal worker was shot in the back while driving in the 3900 block of West Harrison in her work truck shortly before 4:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

