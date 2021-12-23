All I watch for Christmas

"When I was a kid, I never slept well the night before Christmas, but not for the obvious reasons. That poem, '’Twas the Night Before Christmas,' which in my mind was all about a home invasion, scared the bejesus out of me and kept me up until the wee hours," David writes for Graydon Carter's Air Mail. "As an adult, I’ve never slept well, either, filled with dread at the prospect of close social encounters with what seemed like hundreds of relatives the following day. I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine. That’s why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas."

LARRY DAVID ・ 5 DAYS AGO