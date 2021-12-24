Cordova sophomore, St. Agnes senior win fan vote for player of the week

The voters have spoken. And they have selected K.J. Tenner and Skylyn Weisenborn as this week’s high school basketball players of the week.

Cordova’s K.J. Tenner was unstoppable against Germantown last week. (John Varlas/Daily Memphian)

Tenner, a sophomore guard at Cordova, was the winner on the boys side after his spectacular performance against Germantown last week. Although the Wolves lost, 67-60, Tenner was unstoppable, scoring 50 points. That total included 34 of his team’s 35 in the fourth quarter and he also hit five of his six 3-pointers in the final eight minutes.

That effort improved Tenner’s season scoring average to 29.7 points per game. He ranks third in the Shelby-Metro area, trailing only Tyler Byrd of Tipton-Rosemark and Cooper Haynes of Briarcrest.

Tenner earned 43.5 percent of the vote to more than double runner-up Kristian Spencer of Whitehaven. Ryan Eubanks of Fayette Academy was next, followed by St. Benedict’s Gary Bair and Chandler Jackson of CBHS.

Weisenborn, a senior at St. Agnes, captured 40.2 percent of the girls vote to finish ahead of Lewisburg’s Allie Carroll. She had led St. Agnes to a 6-2 start and was instrumental in a 68-27 victory over Brighton on Dec. 18, hitting three 3-pointers and ending with 21 points.

Rounding out the voting were Berklee Scifres of Hutchison, Kaitlyn Eubanks of Fayette Academy and White Station’s Ramya King.

A new round of voting will begin on Monday, Jan. 3.