Morristown mayor: 'Executive mask mandate' begins at noon on Christmas Eve

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
 3 days ago
Morristown will spend Christmas under a mask mandate for businesses and venues in town, Mayor Timothy Dougherty announced Thursday.

Citing a spike in new COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, Dougherty signed an "executive mask mandate order" that begins at noon on Christmas Eve and continues "indefinitely."

“With cases rising sharply in the last few weeks, it’s important we all do our part to help ease the spread of transmission, which helps to lessen the strain on our hospitals and health care workers. Masking up is something we can all do to help our community,” Dougherty said.

As omicron produces record-high news cases and positivity rates in New Jersey and across the country, Broadway productions go dark and professional sporting events are postponed, Dougherty's executive order reflects CDC recommendations for masking and social distance.

The resolution states that "all businesses and venues located in the Town of Morristown that are open to the public shall require both staff and customers (or visitors) to wear face coverings, unless eating or drinking inside an establishment that serves food or beverages."

The order follows similar executive mandates announced in Newark, Montclair and South Orange.

It contains exceptions to the mask-wearing mandate, including children younger than age 2; people with disabilities who cannot wear a face-covering due to their disability; or a person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to the work.

The resolution states Dougherty is acting on authority vested in his office by the state constitution and state statutes.

"Everyone is encouraged to mask up and get tested if needed," he stated.

Roxbury resident:DeFillippo to 'step back' from public office, won't run for Morris commissioner in 2022

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

