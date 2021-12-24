Harlingen: Five transported to hospital after crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people were transported to a local hospital after a crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
The crash involved two vehicles, and occurred in front of Target and Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen.
There were a total of seven people involved in the crash, and five were transported to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to Harlingen FD.
