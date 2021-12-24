ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen: Five transported to hospital after crash

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people were transported to a local hospital after a crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved two vehicles, and occurred in front of Target and Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen.

Harlingen community rallies in support of devastated pizzeria

There were a total of seven people involved in the crash, and five were transported to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to Harlingen FD.

