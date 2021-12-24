Here’s how you can get a $1,400 stimulus check with your 2022 tax return

There is a way you may be able to get a $1,400 stimulus check when you claim your taxes next year.

Some taxpayers may see the relief checks in addition to their tax refunds because of the American Rescue Act.

The American Rescue Act was created as a way to help struggling Americans financially who were blindsided by the pandemic.

People and their dependents could receive checks worth up to $1,400 under the legislation.

In order to be eligible for the stimulus check with your refund, you need to have had a child in 2021 or gained a dependent.

You’ll receive the check with your refund by claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit on your taxes next year.

The checks that had been sent out in 2021 are advances on the Recovery Rebate Credit, which can be claimed next year.

The IRS sent the checks based on a person’s tax return in 2019 or 2020. If a couple had a child, they would not know because the child has never been claimed before.

The check will be combined with the refund and given that way.

Qualifying for the credit and filing your 2021 taxes

In order for a person to qualify, their dependent must be under 19 years old, or if they’re a student, under 24 years old.

If they’re permanently disabled they can be any age.

The taxpayer making the claim needs to have an income that does not exceed $75,000 if single, or $150,000 if filing jointly.

There is no limit to this credit, so if a new parent had twins, they can claim up to $2800.

The IRS is asking anyone claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit to file electronically so the tax software they use can properly claim the credit.

You will also receive your refund faster by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit.

If you’re still waiting on your 2020 tax return to be processed, do not file another return.

This could complicate your current return, which may have errors the IRS is currently attempting to correct.

