At the Indiana Farm Bureau state convention last week, President Randy Kron was reelected to another 3-year term at the helm. “Hey-I love Farm Bureau. I can’t think of a better organization I’d want to be a part of. Joyce (Kron’s wife) and I kind of grew up in Farm Bureau almost. I’m excited to lead this, but when you look around the delegate floor, we’ve got a lot of great members here that work very hard, and I’m also excited we’ve got an excellent staff that works on behalf of all our members every day.”

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO