Wilson completed 16 of 27 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears. He added 13 yards on two carries. On a snowy day in Seattle, Wilson mostly took a back seat to Rashaad Penny, but he was able to cap a couple drives with TD passes to DK Metcalf and Gerald Everett, the latter of which gave the Seahawks a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, the defense couldn't make it hold up. Wilson has thrown multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games, but with Seattle now officially eliminated from postseason contention, he has little to play for but personal milestones heading into a Week 17 clash with the Lions.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO