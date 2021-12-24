ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Police join Navajo colleagues for cross commission

By Alyssa Bitsie
 3 days ago

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Farmington Police officers got to learn more about their fellow law enforcement officers from the Navajo Nation. This week, 19 FPD officers were cross commissioned with several tribal officers.

During two days of training, they learned more about the unique culture, customs and laws of the Navajo Nation. With four corners having such a large Navajo population, the department says the training provided important lessons. “They learned more about the Navajo PD’s community-oriented policing, their traffic and criminal code, and just different things that they deal with,” said Nicole Brown.

Farmington Police hope to have more collaborations in the future.

KRQE News 13

