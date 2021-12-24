ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Conservation group to sue DHS, CBP alleging failure to protect ocelots when building border levees

By Fernie Ortiz
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMmwM_0dUy3yXw00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Biden administration is casting aside bedrock environmental protections with no regard for human health, wildlife or the law as it constructs border levees in South Texas, a lawyer for the Center for Biological Diversity said.

The nonprofit conservation organization filed a formal notice of intent to sue the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, accusing them of failing to protect ocelots, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed as endangered in 1982.

The Center says the Biden administration is building the levees without any environmental review or attempt to avoid harming the ocelots and other wildlife, violating the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

“The Biden administration is following Trump’s border wall playbook,” said Paulo Lopes, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “It’s hypocritical to use safety as an excuse for repairing levees and then ignore federal laws that protect people and wildlife. These so-called repairs look more like an excuse to rush border wall construction.”

The Center says more than 13 miles of new levee walls will cut through the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, family farms and other private property in Hidalgo County, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4cag_0dUy3yXw00
An ocelot cat display is seen at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge visitor center near Alamo, Texas, Wednesday, May 9, 2007. Wildlife enthusiasts fear this site could be spoiled by the fences and adjacent roads the U.S. government plans to erect along the Mexican border to keep out illegal immigrants and smugglers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

On Aug. 24, Border Report spotted construction crews working on the levees east of the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge. Federal officials at the time said they were merely installing a “guardrail” to shore up the levees damaged by the Trump administration’s border wall construction.

CBP spokesman Thomas Gresback told Border Report: “This remediation work does not involve expanding the border barrier.”

Environmentalists ‘disappointed’ with ongoing activity at border wall sites in South Texas

The Center argues that even though the new levee walls are shorter, they are identical to the border levee walls constructed under the Trump administration. The Trump administration’s levees were topped with 18-foot-tall steel bollards, while the new walls use 6-foot-tall bollards atop the concrete river levees, the Center said.

Additionally, the new levee project includes a 150-foot-wide enforcement zone next to the river that will clear vegetation for roads for law enforcement and private property owners, lighting, cameras and sensors.

DHS to terminate all border wall contracts in South Texas

“This border wall project will turn wildlife habitat into an industrial zone, without any community input,” Lopes said. “These agencies should be considering alternatives, such as repairing the FEMA-approved earthen levees. Instead, this is becoming another gift to border wall contractors and a threat to some of the region’s rarest and most beautiful animals.”

The Center contends that DHS doesn’t have the authority to waive dozens of environmental laws to rush the construction of border levees. The Center added that the waiver authority under the 2005 REAL ID Act — which the Trump administration used dozens of times to fast-track border wall construction — refers only to the “construction of the barriers and roads” but makes no reference to levees or flood control.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

In October, DHS announced that it would terminate all border-wall contracts within the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector. Additionally, DHS said, CBP will continue conducting biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys on areas where barrier plans exist, including those in the Rio Grande Valley. DHS said none of the environmental activities involve border barrier construction or permanent land acquisition and that all actions are consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that fewer than 50 ocelots remain in the United States — all in South Texas. The Center says habitat restoration, including creating wildlife corridors, is a priority for the Rio Grande wildlife refuge, adding that the levee project threatens what little remains of the ocelot habitat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

The federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with the money for cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She […]
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Defense attorneys want to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of what they described as “egregious overreaching” by federal agents and informants, according to a court filing. In the 20-page motion, which was filed Saturday night, defense attorneys allege FBI agents […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
WLNS

Michigan Supreme Court considering fee hike for lawyers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It could cost more to be a Michigan lawyer. The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%. The State Bar of Michigan has not had a dues increase since 2003. The increase would help […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday. Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved. He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current […]
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Dhs#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Border Report#Mexican#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WLNS

TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing.
NEWARK, NJ
WLNS

Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter

ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night, The Detroit News reported. “We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy