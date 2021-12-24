COVID coverage nonstop during holiday season

Planning travel and social gatherings as Omicron gathers steam requires extra preparation and a degree of flexibility. What a difference a year makes. Vaccines were still on the horizon last December, meaning many people spent the holidays hunkered down apart from loved ones. Now that 61.1% of the country is fully vaccinated, with all but the youngest children eligible, the definition of a safer holiday looks different. The availability of vaccines–including booster shots–as well PCR and antigen COVID-19 tests means more people may be ready to travel and get together. A recent press briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) featured expert advice for laying out a holiday plan that takes into account individual and collective needs and risk tolerance.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO