ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

Preston Pysh: The System Is Rigged. Will It Crash?

cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

In this video, Natalie Brunell of CoIn Stories interviews Preston Pysh,...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Brunell
news24-680.com

Big Rig Crash Closes Pleasant Hill Road In Lafayette Early Thursday

The driver of a semi truck walked away from a messy crash off Highway 24 onto Pleasant Hill Road early Thursday, police closing the roadway to facilitate cleanup of spilled automotive fuels. The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. with the truck driver reportedly telling authorities that he had...
LAFAYETTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Big Rig Crash Closes Part of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

Lanes are closed on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley after a crash Friday morning that left a big rig on its side. Lanes on the westbound 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills were closed during the morning drive. The big rig spilled its load of boxes near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
ACCIDENTS
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 25-year-old Jose Vargas Valdez who died after a big rig crash on US 93 (Clark County, NV)

Authorities identified 25-year-old Jose Vargas Valdez as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on US 93 earlier this month. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 2:34 p.m. near mile marker 60, north of Apex on December 2. According to the investigation reports, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed, 4 injured in collision on Idlewild Road

CHARLOTTE — One person has been killed and four others have been injured in a collision Sunday evening. Medic said the collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Idlewild Road near Drifter Drive. [ ALSO READ: Truck driver charged in crash that killed CMPD officer, mother of 3, on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coin Stories
The Independent

Someone will be killed by hunt activity on roads, warns crash investigator

A specialist crash investigator has warned that someone will be killed by hunt activity after he documented 200 “near misses” and other dangers.In just over three years he collected evidence, including photos and videos, of scores of incidents that he says put public safety at risk.Seventeen cases involved road traffic collisions, nine involved railways, and one meant an airfield had to shut, diverting planes.The experienced road safety expert, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal by hunt supporters, said hunts were “blatantly endangering” themselves and the public, as well as livestock, pets, foxhounds and horses.He highlighted footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Porsche driver reported for operating vehicle in a dangerous condition

A man who crashed and damaged a Porsche continued to drive for miles on a major road before being pulled over.A picture of the two-seater soft top convertible posted on Twitter by the Surrey Police roads policing unit shows dramatic damage to the back of the car.It appears to show part of the rear of the vehicle ripped off and stuck in the boot.We stopped this vehicle seen driving on the #M25 near Cobham. The driver told officers he had crashed the car on the M25 in Kent and thought it would be ok to continue the journey in this...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy