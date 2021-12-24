ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police ID suspect wanted in connection with Chinatown shooting

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police identified the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a popular Chinatown restaurant Monday morning.

Detectives are also looking for 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson. He is described as an adult male, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Metro received a call about a man being shot. It happened on the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, which is the Chinatown area.

It happened at the ShangHai Taste restaurant in the Shanghai Plaza.

The man who was shot was rushed to UMC Trauma in critical but stable condition. He is nowrecovering after undergoing at least two surgeries.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the victim by the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-2639, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,
or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 21

MiMi
2d ago

I'm a professional handicapper and I would have bet the house it was a black man who did it. Why would have won is because I used god-given common sense and intellect based off what I see everyday. sadly people are being attacked for what they're seeing with their god-given eyes it's everyday

Reply(2)
4
Me ?
3d ago

Teryaki madness Summerlin and Now Chinatown. And then drive home get hit by a drunk driver. No where is safe now!

Reply(1)
8
smokie the bear
2d ago

Biden let Afghanistan people come here can he send criminals to Afghanistan so we don't have to spend tax dollars to house these douchebags

Reply
3
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

