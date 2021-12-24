D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020.

Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to the home, he knew it was a pregnancy call, but once there, realized the babies were in breech.

A baby in breech means that they are coming out feet or butt first, which typically requires a C section. Lottes can not perform a C section but was still able to deliver the babies.

The second baby was a surprise to Lottes. After delivering the first, the mother, Latonya Farley explained that there were two. He delivered the second boy 15 minutes later.

Farley said, “I might not have survived because of these babies, and they might not have survived, but him doing what he did… he definitely helped us. It’s a blessing.”

Lottes was awarded the Department’s award for Paramedic of the Year and Meritorious Pre-Hospital Care award.

