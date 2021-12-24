ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiRUB_0dUy1TJ700

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020.

Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to the home, he knew it was a pregnancy call, but once there, realized the babies were in breech.

Gifts from a different Santa: Middle school student delivers Christmas to hospitalized kids

A baby in breech means that they are coming out feet or butt first, which typically requires a C section. Lottes can not perform a C section but was still able to deliver the babies.

The second baby was a surprise to Lottes. After delivering the first, the mother, Latonya Farley explained that there were two. He delivered the second boy 15 minutes later.

Farley said, “I might not have survived because of these babies, and they might not have survived, but him doing what he did… he definitely helped us. It’s a blessing.”

Lottes was awarded the Department’s award for Paramedic of the Year and Meritorious Pre-Hospital Care award.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

DC chef gives 700 meals to feed the homeless

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Chef Bren and volunteers gave back this holiday season and gave out 700 meals to those in need. While some of us were busy preparing for our holiday celebrations, Chef Bren Herrera had a tall order this Christmas. “It’s a day where my entire family, my siblings and some friends and awesome […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
MINOT, ND
WDVM 25

Sterling DryHome Roofing gifts new roof to family in need

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Sterling’s DryHome Roofing provided a local family with a brand-new roof for the holiday season. The company holds a “Free roof for the holidays” program every year, and leaders say this year was special because the roof is going to a family in need. The Moorhouse family is the lucky family […]
STERLING, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Department#Paramedic#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Alexandria holiday event canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the 35th annual Alexandria waterskiing Santa event will not be putting on a live show due to Virginia’s surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Waterskiing Santa, as you know it, will not take place this year. This follows the […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Alexandria mother-daughter duo pen book series about disability awareness

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An eight-year-old from Alexandria and her mother wrote a book series to show kids with disabilities that they can do anything. Naevia Thompson is the young author who created, “Naevia’s Magic Glasses: The Series.” The books, based on real-life events in Naevia’s life, feature the character traveling through time to meet […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

15 People displaced after house fire in Prince George’s county

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — 15 people have been displaced after a house fire in Prince George’s county. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Dallas place in Marlow Heights When fire officials arrived at the scene, crews found a three-story house in flames and rescued seven adults and eight kids, including some […]
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

5 injured, one dead in Tyrone home explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County coroner confirmed a body was found in the aftermath of a house explosion and fire in Tyrone. Authorities have identified the body as 83-year-old Anna Hunsicker of 1306 Pennsylvania Avenue. She died due to blunt force trauma according to the Blair County coroner. Emergency responders were at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy