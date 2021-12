The parents of a local 12-year-old boy posted on Facebook about his plans to start an ice shack rental business on Long Lake. In fact, he's already started. His name is Carter and he has an insulated 2021 Mission Ice Shack ready for rental. The post is from his mom, Jessica Plourde Cyr, who said he wants to expand the business with more rental shacks in the near future.

5 DAYS AGO