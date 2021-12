CHICAGO (AP) — A group of Chicago City Council members has signed a resolution to improve public access to restrooms. The Chicago Tribune reports that 19 alderman are supporting Alderman Daniel LaSpata’s proposal after a review by the newspaper last fall found large sections of the city had few or no public access to restrooms. The resolution charges the city council with developing a plan to increase the johns. More than 20 advocacy groups along with state officials back the idea. The newspaper’s review found that most barrier-free public bathrooms aren’t open at night or close during cold months. The approximately 250 operated by the Chicago Transit Authority aren’t open to non-riders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO