Public Safety

Gary Lee Sampson, Convicted Serial Killer, Dies in Prison Hospital at 62

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gary Lee Sampson, the drifter and admitted spree killer who was sentenced to death after brutally murdering three men in 2001, died in custody earlier this week, the Federal Bureau...

Oxygen

‘This Family Really Missed Him,' Unidentified Victim Of Serial Killer Identified As Missing Football Player

Remains of a young man that were discovered 38 years ago have now been identified as a missing football player whose family has been desperately searching for him for decades. Redgrave Research Forensic Service, a forensics services company based out of Massachusetts, has identified the victim through DNA as William Joseph “Bill” Lewis, 19. Known as a John Doe for decades, Lewis’ skeletal remains were found on a farm not far from the Indiana city of Rensselaer in 1983. Investigators determined at the time that he had been killed at least one year prior; his identification was announced Thursday by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Missouri State
People

N.C. Man Who Received Life Sentence as Teen for Killing Police Chief Father Will Be Released from Prison

Authorities in North Carolina have reluctantly agreed to a plea deal with a 34-year-old man who has been in prison for his father's murder since 2002. The Gaston Gazette, WSOC-TV, and WCNC-TV all report that Nathanael High could be released as early as 2023. Following his murder and robbery conviction in 2004, Nathanael — 15 at the time — was sentenced to life in prison.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Inmate Serving 241 Years in Prison Granted Parole

Bobby Bostic. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. (Missourinet) A Missouri man sentenced to 241 years in prison will be paroled sometime late next year. 42-year-old Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another young man were arrested in St. Louis for robbing a group of people delivering holiday presents and shooting two of the victims, both of whom survived. The judge who sentenced Bostic to more than two centuries behind bars now regrets the harsh sentence and actively supported his parole. Bostic’s parole is thanks in large part to a new state law that makes offenders serving “de facto” life sentences for non-homicide crimes committed as juveniles eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
Person
Gary Lee Sampson
Death Row Killer Confessed to Second Murder Before Execution

A Mississippi man on death row for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter confessed to a second murder in a letter to his attorneys just before he was executed. David Neal Cox claims to have also killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox, who has been missing since 2007. According to District Attorney John Weddle, Cox gave chilling details of both the murder and where Cox’s body can be found in Pontotoc Country. Cox shot his wife in 2010 and sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter in front of her as she lay dying, all while family members pleaded with him by phone to release the children. He gave up his right to appeal and called himself “worthy of death” before his execution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Mom Who Allegedly Executed Her Kids, Called 911, and Waited for Cops While Covered in Their Blood Will Plead Guilty to Murder: Reports

A Pennsylvania woman accused of executing her own children by shooting them in the head inside their home earlier this year has agreed to plead guilty to murder charges. That’s according to an announcement by the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office cited in a report by Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA. Prosecutors had previously been seeking the death penalty against Krisinda Bright for the February killings of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Killer caught in Vermont in 2001 dies in prison

How a nonprofit that helps Vermont seniors is now helping the Earth, too. An organization that helps deliver meals to seniors is getting some help of its own. Our Calvin Cutler has the story. Burlington laundromat blames repeated theft, vandalism for closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A staple in one...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Woman convicted in Vermont teacher killing wants new trial

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A woman convicted in the 2012 killing of a Vermont teacher is asking for a new trial. Patricia Prue is asking for her conviction thrown out alleging misconduct by the prosecutor, the judge and her own defense attorney. In a hand-written, post-conviction relief petition filed...
VERMONT STATE
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Notorious New England spree killer Gary Lee Sampson is dead

BOSTON — The man accused of killing three people during a notorious New England crime spree has died, surrounded by the prison walls he’s been staring at since 2001. Gary Lee Sampson was convicted in the stabbing deaths of two Massachusetts men, Jonathan Rizzo and Phillip McCloskey, and for the strangulation death of a New Hampshire man, Robert Whitney in 2001.
BOSTON, MA
New York City, NY
