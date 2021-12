Holidays are great, but they can also be stressful, especially when they are together. What can you do to help make this holiday season go more smoothly?. It helps to get yourself ready for the holidays. Whether you use your phone or a calendar or a list. Write down the things that you have planned and want to do during the holiday season and the gifts you want to get. This will help you to feel prepared going into the season.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO