Kiwanis Club in Bentonville holding food giveaway on Christmas Eve
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Guy Wilkerson Christmas Food Box Giveaway is December 24.
It's held every year by the Kiwanis Club of Bentonville.
400 boxes full of holiday dinner supplies will be given out.
It starts at 8 a.m. Christmas Eve at the Bogle Family County Services facility in Bentonville.
