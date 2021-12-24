ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maternity nurses deliver gifts for community experiencing homelessness

 3 days ago

WJLA

DC area chef, volunteers to feed those experiencing homelessness on Christmas Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — As families prepare to gather around a table for a holiday meal, there are people who may not know when their next meal will be. Chef Bren Herrera along with volunteers are continuing a Christmas tradition by dedicating December 23rd to make home-cooked meals that will be distributed on Christmas to people experiencing homelessness in DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Ludacris Hands Out Gift Cards to People Experiencing Homelessness: 'I Refuse to Not Believe in Hope'

Ludacris, 44, embraced the holiday spirit early this year by offering gift cards to people experiencing homelessness, he shared in an Instagram video. In the clip, the rapper and actor — undercover in sunglasses, a mask and a hooded sweatshirt — approached a person sitting in a motorized wheelchair, and told them to go "grab some food" with a $50 gift card.
HOMELESS
nny360.com

Local activist wants to help the community’s homeless

WATERTOWN — Local activist Patricia A. Whalen was upset when tenants of a Factory Street building were forced out of their homes last summer when the city shut it down for code violations. Mrs. Whalen, who has worked on getting a traffic light at a busy Arsenal Street intersection,...
HOMELESS
WJBF

The Bridge Ministry providing Christmas gifts for homeless children

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The holiday season is hard for families who may not have a home or stable income. “Some of these kids don’t have much of a Christmas and they don’t even have their own bedrooms,” The Bridge Ministry Children’s Leader Ashley Hall said. That’s why The Bridge Ministry is bringing some holiday […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WKRC

Local 12 viewers help family experiencing homelessness after story airs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Optimism from a woman Local 12 interviewed last week is moving people to act. Homeless, single mom Brenda Luper had told us about her boys. "I give them love, I give them hope and I let them know that no matter what's going on, you can still thrive; you can still do stuff; you can still learn; you can still live," Luper told Local 12.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBIR

Group hits the streets to feed people experiencing homelessness over the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are a time for giving and spreading cheer. It's a time to gather as a family and as a community, sharing food with everyone people hold dear. That's exactly what a group of people from an East Tennessee church on Friday, Christmas Eve. They put out a table stacked with food of all kinds, inviting people to stop by and grab a bite to eat near the Kroger Shopping Center on Broadway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kpug1170.com

Lighthouse Mission to host Christmas dinner for people experiencing homelessness

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Lighthouse Mission Ministries is planning a Christmas dinner this year for people experiencing homelessness in Bellingham. Mission CEO Hans Erchinger-Davis says the meal is especially important this year because of the pandemic and the impact recent flooding had on homeless encampments. He says a traditional Christmas...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wdrb.com

Blankets given to homeless community in downtown Louisville on Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blankets were given out to the homeless community in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Outreach Christian Fellowship handed out blankets help people in need on Christmas Day in front of Hotel Louisville. "It's a blessing," Beverly Coleman with Outreach Christian Fellowship said. "It's a felling that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wwnytv.com

Church delivers gift baskets to elderly

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Rock Church in Watertown is making sure no one is left behind this holiday season. The church is again delivering gifts to local nursing homes and long-term care facilities - something the church has done for four years. The gift baskets are filled with...
WATERTOWN, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Almost 400 Laredo students experiencing homelessness

“The whole thing about McKinney-Vento is the law and to make sure that any educational barrier that our students who are facing homelessness, that we help break down those barriers,” UISD Federal Programs Coordinator and homeless/Foster Care liaison Sarah Hernandez said. With the ongoing struggles brought on by the...
LAREDO, TX
Sandusky Register

Nonprofit delivers Christmas gifts

SANDUSKY — Members of the Center for Peace Through Understanding of Sandusky filled 114 hand-decorated Christmas gift bags for the residents of Providence Care Center. Marlee Wobser, Vicki Russell and Susan Zeier recently delivered them on Dec. 13. The Center for Peace Through Understanding was organized in 2016 as...
SANDUSKY, OH
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit raising money for homeless housing community

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A nonprofit called Mirakel Loves for Lives is raising money to build a tiny home community for homeless people in Goldsboro. Executive director of the organization, Thomas Rice, says this project called Restoration of Hope Village will target homeless veterans, women and children. "America, the great...
GOLDSBORO, NC
kslnewsradio.com

Resource center for Woods Cross teens experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the hundreds of high school students experiencing homelessness in the Davis School District will soon have help at Woods Cross High School. That’s where the ground will be broken on Tuesday for a new teen resource center. The center at Woods Cross...
WOODS CROSS, UT

