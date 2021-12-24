COVID-19 surges in Wisconsin
A spokesperson for USPS says the amount of mail they process and load into their trucks will...www.nbc15.com
A spokesperson for USPS says the amount of mail they process and load into their trucks will...www.nbc15.com
Critically high because numbers are being fudged to reflect higher to get more funding....and hospital beds are scarece because of employees that were terminated for not taking the jab. Hence, no staff; no way to manage incoming patients. The result is floors closed off. So many lies.
Woah! Face masks huh.. looks like they don’t work and vaccines are pointless since they want vaccinated people to wear masks inside
Comments / 17