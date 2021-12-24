ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 surges in Wisconsin

nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spokesperson for USPS says the amount of mail they process and load into their trucks will...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 17

Tammy Crane
2d ago

Critically high because numbers are being fudged to reflect higher to get more funding....and hospital beds are scarece because of employees that were terminated for not taking the jab. Hence, no staff; no way to manage incoming patients. The result is floors closed off. So many lies.

Reply(3)
12
Jason Humphry
2d ago

Woah! Face masks huh.. looks like they don’t work and vaccines are pointless since they want vaccinated people to wear masks inside

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Covid#Newborn Babies#Homelessness#Wda#Mercy Hospital
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy