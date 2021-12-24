List of late author Joan Didion's published books

I never really understood why those around me had such strong reactions to the passings of well-known writers, musicians, painters, and actors— and then Joan Didion died. According to her publisher at Knopf, the author, whose career helped pave the way for women in writing, passed away of complications from Parkinson’s Disease in her Manhattan home this morning, Thursday, December 23, less than three weeks after her 87th birthday. She died of the same disease that killed my matriarchal grandmother, and I am left with a sorrow that looms around my shoulders, clutching me in quiet melancholy.

