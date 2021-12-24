ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

More major tech companies dropping out of CES trade show

reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore major technology companies are backing out of appearances at next month’s CES. Multiple sources reported Thursday that Google, General Motors, Waymo, Lenovo Group and...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Microsoft out of CES, but organizers say show will still go on as planned

Microsoft Corp., one of the most influential exhibitors at CES, has joined the ranks of technology companies that have opted not to attend the 2022 show. But organizers of CES say vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of free COVID-19 test kits — and the fact that there will be fewer people coming — will keep show attendees safe next month.
BUSINESS
CNET

CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
techxplore.com

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by staffing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Trade Show#At T#Waymo#Lenovo Group#T Mobile
Neowin

More than 40 tech companies aren't attending CES 2022 in-person, but should you?

It looks like ‘abandon ship’ at CES 2022 as more than 40 tech companies have so far backed out of in-person events and physical kiosks. These include T-Mobile, Intel, Lenovo, TikTok and Meta. However, around 60 businesses have signed up for physical space on the show floor, confirmed the Consumer Technology Association, who organizes CES.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

As Companies Back Out, CES Head Say Chip Shortage (Updated)

Update: Dec. 23, 7:01 p.m. ET: Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, says his claims regarding the chip shortage being the leading cause for vendor cancelations occurred on Dec. 8. The interview published by several local Las Vegas news sources, was dated as occurring this week. "No one thought Omicron would come so fast,” Shapiro told a Tom’s Hardware editor over Twitter. The original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
true-tech.net

CES 2022 might get canceled as major companies start backing out of it

We know that the Coronavirus pandemic, also known as Covid-19, has wreaked havoc worldwide. As the name suggests, this pandemic started in 2019, but it was in December 2019. As you might have realized, CES 2020 was organized in early January 2020, and as it turned out, the show was to blame for being a super-spreader event circulating the virus worldwide.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
knowtechie.com

Facebook rounds out the year as the least trusted tech company

If you’ve seen anything in the news this year about Facebook, it probably wasn’t good. Aside from rebranding its parent company name to Meta earlier this year, the social giant hasn’t received a lot of good press. And that has led the platform to become the least trusted of all of the major tech companies.
BUSINESS
eteknix.com

CES 2022 Has Several Major Tech Firms Withdraw Over COVID Concerns

Although CES 2022, after a 2-year hiatus, is finally returning to a physical event (set to kick off on January 4th), it might have surprised some of you to learn that we here at eTeknix were not going to attend it. Now, as many of our long-term fans and supporters may be aware, this is definitely a very unusual move for us as the event has regularly represented one of the most major tech highlights of the year. – We love CES and, more so, being able to bring you the latest news and announcements directly from the showroom floor.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FTC Moves Forward With Amazon Web Services Investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is moving forward with an investigation into Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon cloud computing business, over competition issues, Bloomberg reported. FTC officials have been getting information from various companies about the issues with AWS, according to the report. The probe began under the...
BUSINESS
CNET

CES 2022 touts more exhibitors as T-Mobile, Lenovo and others drop out over COVID-19

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is still on for Las Vegas next month, even as additional tech companies announce plans to scale back to virtual plans and product reveals. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors have signed up for physical space on the show floor, despite recent in-person cancellations that so far include T-Mobile, Lenovo, TikTok and Meta among others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on Covid-19 concern

CES, which serves as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry has attracted more than 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling array of casinos and convention spaces in the past. Amazon and its smart-home unit Ring said they would not be onsite...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy