The towns of Eagle and Gypsum were set to take over maintenance of U.S. Highway 6 between the two communities in a process called devolution. The town of Gypsum allocated $15,000 in its 2017 budget for a Costco Executive Membership Rebate program. The program offered to pay Gypsum residents 50% of the annual fee for new or upgraded executive memberships. “We want to encourage membership attachment to that store,” said Jeremy Rietmann, Gypsum’s economic development director.

VAIL, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO