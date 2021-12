Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 16 of 2021:. On being named the AFC starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl. "I think that it's a huge honor. I have to thank all of my teammates and my coaches who have helped along the way — [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day and [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi. All of the time that we spent this offseason, especially with the offensive line that we've had, they've done an incredible job all year. I couldn't have done it without them."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO