ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Mexico State isn’t requiring vaccine for entrance to games, yet

ABQJournal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES — New Mexico State will not require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games and events at the Pan American Center, NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia told the Sun-News. The University of New Mexico announced either proof of vaccinaton...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico averaging 300 COVID vaccinations a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fairgrounds is still serving as a mass vaccination site averaging about 300 patients a day. People didn’t have to wait long to get their shots. State officials say people are having a difficult time scheduling an appointment right now, with many trying to get their booster. They’re reminding everyone that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico among states overusing depleted Colorado River, conservationists say

New Mexico is among three Upper Basin states exceeding their agreed-upon allotment of Colorado River water, a trend that could lead to the possible curtailment of water use in the future, a conservation group said in a newly released report. Consuming less water will become more imperative as a changing...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico is the #6 state with the worst road conditions

The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. – The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for a clear energy future and entail the expansion of broadband, provide replacement of harmful lead-piped drinking water systems, add new sewer systems, and expand and modernize passenger rail and transit systems. Uplift Legal Funding compiled a list of states where roads are in the worst condition, using data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet. States were issued an infrastructure report card and graded based on the conditions of its roads and bridges. The White House details the significant investment needs taking into account the regional variations when it comes to road quality, funding commuting patterns as well as other factors.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
kgrt.com

New Mexico seeks applicants for state boards

SANTA FE – The Lujan Grisham administration seeks New Mexicans to advise and serve the public on the following state boards:. Seeking four professional members: Professional members of the parole board shall be persons qualified by such academic training or professional experience as is deemed necessary to render them fit to serve as members of the board. No member of the board shall be an official or employee of any other federal, state, or local government entity.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 3.7 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to New Mexico. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABQJournal

NM to hand out at-home tests as omicron looms

SANTA FE – Top New Mexico health officials said Wednesday they’re still investigating lab specimens to determine how rapidly the omicron variant of COVID-19 may be spreading statewide. And they’re moving forward on a plan to distribute roughly 20,000 at-home tests for the virus – and possibly more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Moccia
Person
Chris Jans
ABQJournal

Scrase urging venues to require proof of vaccination, negative tests

We will likely be living with COVID-19 for another couple years or so, acting Health Secretary David Scrase said this month, and he encouraged businesses and venue owners to find ways to host safe events as the virus continues to spread. Since New Mexico has reopened from pandemic lockdowns, the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy