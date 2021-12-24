Man Gets 15 Years To Life For Double Stabbing At Auburn Public Library In 2019

AUBURN (CBS13) — The man convicted of stabbing two men at the Auburn Public Library in December 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Opada Joseph Opada, 35, was convicted back on Nov. 18 of premeditated attempted murder, causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon.

“The prosecution was successful due to the Auburn Police Department’s diligent work, the victims’ courage to testify and confront their attacker, and the many compassionate citizens who intervened, provided statements, and testified,” said Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley.

At least one of the victims was hospitalized with critical injuries following the incident.

“On the day of the incident, and throughout the trial, Placer County citizens showed the strength of our community in the wake of this violent attack,” Quigley said. “While there may always be people like the defendant who are willing to hurt others, in Placer County there will always be good people willing to help.”