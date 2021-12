Joan Jacobs passed away in July, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer. True to her nature, she fought valiantly, and kept her positive attitude throughout. Caretakers and medical personnel frequently commented on her hopeful spirit and the kindness she showed, even through extreme pain and discomfort. Her oft-repeated phrase was “Nothing is so bad that it couldn’t be worse.” She spent her final days at Serenity House being cared for by the compassionate hospice staff. Her daughter Rebecca and son-in-law Mark Roling were at her side when she died.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO