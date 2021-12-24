ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

By Jewell Hillery, Andy Koval, Jenna Barnes, Mike Lowe
 3 days ago

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved.

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were shot once and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects, who is believed to be one of two shooters, was also shot. Another man involved, who is not being considered a shooter, is also in custody.

Police are currently looking for a third suspect at this time with shoulder length locs and was wearing a “blue puffy coat” with a white symbol on the back of the jacket. Police believe the man, who is in his 20s, was the second shooter. SWAT team members were going from store to store, looking for the him and to evacuate shoppers.

Surveillance footage of second shooter

As of 11 p.m., mass evacuations began after police said they no longer believe the gunman is at the mall. Authorities did set up a reunification site for families at the Marriott nearby following the shooting.

The “shootout” happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

In a press conference late Thursday night, police said one of the suspect’s vehicles was recovered at the scene via a license plate reader. Mall management said it is their desire to open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

