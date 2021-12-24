ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan dos Santos joins Liga MX after Galaxy run

 3 days ago

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star and captain Jonathan dos Santos is returning to his native Mexico to play in Liga MX.

Club America in Mexico City announced Thursday that it had signed dos Santos, with ESPN reporting the sides agreed to a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old midfielder played for the Galaxy for five seasons, making 103 league appearances (91 starts) and getting six goals and 12 assists. In 2021, dos Santos started 22 of 26 games played and contributed one goal.

Last month, the Galaxy announced they would not bring back dos Santos after his contract expired at the end of LA’s 2021 season, making him a free agent.

Before coming to Major League Soccer, dos Santos played in Spain for FC Barcelona (2009-14) and Villarreal (2014-17).

–Field Level Media

