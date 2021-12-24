ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wayne State latest Michigan university to respond to omicron

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS, Associated Press
 3 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit says it will start the next semester off remotely.

Several other public universities have announced their plans for the new year as the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over the state.

Wayne State said Thursday it will conduct classes online until Jan. 31 and then look at the situation to determine its next move.

Last week both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff will be required to receive the COVID-19 booster at the beginning of the next semester.

Wayne State also will require boosters.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

