Local area chefs and volunteers prepare 700 meals to feed the homeless on Christmas

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Multiple local area chefs and over 25 volunteers met with Chef Bren Herrera to prepare 700 meals for those in the District who are suffering from homelessness.

Chef Herrera has put together “Chef Bren’s Friends Serve D.C.” for the past six years. Volunteers and multiple chefs meet with Chef Herrera to cook the meals and split things up into three parts so that they are ready to go on Christmas Day.

The meals will be warmed and distributed in three locations in the District. Starting at 1:00 p.m., people will be at Franklin Square Park, Columbia Heights Civic Plaza and Anacostia by the Big Chair.

Along with the meals, there will also be gently worn coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear distributed to those who need it.

Chef Herrera said without donations from the community, the event would not be possible. Anyone who wants information on volunteering or donating should click here .

