ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Local area chefs and volunteers prepare 700 meals to feed the homeless on Christmas

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKJzj_0dUxuedz00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Multiple local area chefs and over 25 volunteers met with Chef Bren Herrera to prepare 700 meals for those in the District who are suffering from homelessness.

Chef Herrera has put together “Chef Bren’s Friends Serve D.C.” for the past six years. Volunteers and multiple chefs meet with Chef Herrera to cook the meals and split things up into three parts so that they are ready to go on Christmas Day.

Christmas bicycles may just be a little more expensive this year

The meals will be warmed and distributed in three locations in the District. Starting at 1:00 p.m., people will be at Franklin Square Park, Columbia Heights Civic Plaza and Anacostia by the Big Chair.

Along with the meals, there will also be gently worn coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear distributed to those who need it.

Chef Herrera said without donations from the community, the event would not be possible. Anyone who wants information on volunteering or donating should click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

‘MADE’ host inaugural artisan market in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The MADE artisan market holiday pop-up is open in Leesburg, and it’s not only a place to shop but a place that allows artists to thrive. The MADE artisan market takes place at the Village at Leesburg, and organizers say it’s a great way to provide exposure for local artists. “We’re […]
LEESBURG, VA
WDVM 25

Sterling DryHome Roofing gifts new roof to family in need

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Sterling’s DryHome Roofing provided a local family with a brand-new roof for the holiday season. The company holds a “Free roof for the holidays” program every year, and leaders say this year was special because the roof is going to a family in need. The Moorhouse family is the lucky family […]
STERLING, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Historic Anacostia, DC
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
MINOT, ND
WDVM 25

Alexandria holiday event canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the 35th annual Alexandria waterskiing Santa event will not be putting on a live show due to Virginia’s surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Waterskiing Santa, as you know it, will not take place this year. This follows the […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Christmas#Weather#The Big Chair#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Asian American Center of Frederick expands

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Asian American Center of Frederick has worked to support the immigrant population. Now, the organization is taking it a step further by expanding resources to surrounding areas. The Asian American Center of Frederick is a nonprofit organization that works as a one-stop-shop for immigrant and minority populations. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020. Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the District of Columbia, over 200 D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees are out due to COVID-19 protocol. As of Friday, Dec. 24, 160 people were positive for COVID-19 and 52 more were in quarantine. This is about ten percent of the 2,064 person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

“Traveling While Black” virtual reality exhibit opens in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A new virtual reality experience in McLean is screening Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ film, “Traveling While Black,” in an entirely new way. Viewers travel back in time to witness stories from those who experienced racism while traveling throughout the United States. “It’s a continuation of the conversation of the […]
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WDVM 25

15 People displaced after house fire in Prince George’s county

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — 15 people have been displaced after a house fire in Prince George’s county. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Dallas place in Marlow Heights When fire officials arrived at the scene, crews found a three-story house in flames and rescued seven adults and eight kids, including some […]
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Christmas bicycles may just be a little more expensive this year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every Christmas, bicycles are a popular gift around the tree. This season, getting that bike may be a challenge. During the pandemic, so many households had cabin fever and the demand for bikes skyrocketed; now there are supply chain issues. A local retailer says that if you want Santa to deliver […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy