Omicron Variant Forces United Airlines To Cancel More Than 100 Christmas Eve Flights

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines has canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas with just hours notice before many were expecting to take off. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the cancellations were due to an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the airline’s...

denver.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Travel Woes Continue As More Flights Are Canceled At Logan Airport, Across The County

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a busy weekend of travel as people try to get home after the holiday, and once again on Sunday, air travelers faced cancelations. At Logan Airport, there were 53 canceled flights and more than 170 experienced delays, according to FlightAware. Major carriers have canceled about 700 flights around the country due to winter weather and staff calling out sick from coronavirus. Hundreds of flights were canceled on Christmas and Christmas Eve as well due to the Omicron variant.  
TRAVEL
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Flights Canceled, Delayed Due To COVID-19 Issues And Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The Sacramento International Airport is edging towards pre-pandemic travel numbers during the holiday season with an expected 16,000 travelers through the airport everyday until January 3rd. Those numbers put SMF at about 85% of 2019 levels, according to a release from Sacramento County. They also align with national statistics that show travel is back, at least, more than it was in 2020. Triple A reports more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Chicago

More Than 5,000 Flights Canceled Due To COVID Staff Shortages, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — While Santa experienced smooth sailing, that was not the case for thousands of holiday travelers. The excitement of seeing family in person, once again, was tempered by flight trouble. Between weather problems and staff shortages because of COVID, airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights, including more than 70 flights in or out of Chicago Travelers say if you’re heading to the airport, call ahead and be patient. “The plan was that: to be there for Christmas Eve with the folks and dinner and all those kinds of things. It happens though. It’s not something that is in everyone’s control,” said Julie Beilfuss. “Make...
CHICAGO, IL
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Disconnects From Tug In Santiago

On December 24, a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER was disconnected from its tug while being moved in Santiago de Chile International Airport (SCL). The aircraft kept on moving freely through the airport, as can be seen in a video uploaded to social media. What happened?. Simple Flying reached United Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Philly

Flight Cancellations, Delays Frustrate Travelers Passing Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day was anything but merry for many people trying to make their way home from Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport. Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest day of travel, and many passengers were frustrated as they tried to finally make their way home. “Every flight is booked, every airline is booked,” one passenger told CBS3 Sunday, adding, “Leaving was horrible.” Across the country, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, as many airline workers were quarantined for COVID. That impact felt right here in Philadelphia. The issues also grounded flights at PHL. “We were already here...
CBS Denver

More Holiday Travel Woes: Winds Cause Ground Delay At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4)- Traveling through Denver International Airport can be rough around the holidays, and 2021 was no different. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, United and Delta airlines canceled hundreds of flights leaving of Denver. On the day after Christmas, it was people trying to get back to Colorado who had delays. (credit: CBS) After a fun family Christmas celebration in Salt Lake City, Brianna Castro was trying to get home to Denver, but instead she got stuck on a plane. She passed time by playing games on her phone. After waiting out a morning snowstorm, she says they were all set to take...
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

Holiday Travelers Get Hit With More COVID-Related Flight Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were getting hit with more COVID-related flight cancelations on Sunday. 124 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were canceled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday, as more flights were called off throughout the day. Delta and United flights were hardest hit, canceling flights for multiple days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. On Saturday, Delta, United and JetBlue had to cancel more than 750 flights. While the cancelations are expected to continue for days to come, many travelers are pretty upset about the sudden change in their flight plans. “They opened presents without me,” said one traveler. “They canceled our flight. We had a cruise lined up and unfortunately we had to book a new flight that was much more expensive than the last one,” said another traveler. Nationwide, nearly 2,000 flights have been cancelled in recent days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Worldwide, that number is more than doubled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

