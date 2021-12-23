Omicron Variant Forces United Airlines To Cancel More Than 100 Christmas Eve Flights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were getting hit with more COVID-related flight cancelations on Sunday. 124 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were canceled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday, as more flights were called off throughout the day. Delta and United flights were hardest hit, canceling flights for multiple days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. On Saturday, Delta, United and JetBlue had to cancel more than 750 flights. While the cancelations are expected to continue for days to come, many travelers are pretty upset about the sudden change in their flight plans. “They opened presents without me,” said one traveler. “They canceled our flight. We had a cruise lined up and unfortunately we had to book a new flight that was much more expensive than the last one,” said another traveler. Nationwide, nearly 2,000 flights have been cancelled in recent days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Worldwide, that number is more than doubled.

